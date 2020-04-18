What's News : World-Wide

Trump signaled his support for protests in some state capitals against stay-at-home orders designed to slow the coronavirus, a day after telling governors that they would be the final decision makers about reopening their economies.

Governors are moving to cancel or freeze billions of dollars in spending as states brace for fallout from the economic shutdowns resulting from the pandemic.

The president announced a $19 billion relief program for the agriculture sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The administration is taking steps to reduce costs and restrictions on farmers looking to hire migrant workers during the pandemic.

A standoff over replenishing a loan program for small businesses showed signs of easing as a top Republican backed pairing it with hospital funding.

Authorities in Wuhan, China, revised the local death toll upward by 50%, publicly acknowledging for the first time that they previously omitted many fatalities.

More than 160 South Koreans have tested positive a second time for the coronavirus, a development that suggests it may have a longer life than expected.