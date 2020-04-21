What's News : World-Wide

New York state has asked the federal government for a $4 billion no-interest loan to cover unemployment payments for people put out of work by the pandemic, as it and other states burn through funds set aside for jobless claims.

Trump said he plans to sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S., saying he was doing so to protect American jobs amid the pandemic.

U.S. governors took steps to start reopening their economies and focused on accelerating testing capacity for the coronavirus, as infection rates slowed in some hard-hit areas.

Governments across Europe and in the U.S. say they have driven down a key variable to levels that suggest lockdowns are containing the coronavirus's spread.

Facebook is banning posts and groups promoting anti-lockdown protests that don't comply with government health directives.

Netanyahu and rival Gantz agreed to form a unity government in a deal that would keep the Israeli leader in power while he faces trial on corruption charges.

China has approached a number of countries to discuss the possibility of easing border controls to allow some pandemic-halted business travel to resume.

The Supreme Court ruled that defendants can't be convicted of serious crimes under the Constitution unless jurors are unanimous, overturning laws in two states.

The pandemic is fueling anti-Semitic sentiment, Israeli researchers said, as messages falsely blame Jews for Covid-19's spread.

Police were investigating multiple crime scenes after a gunman's rampage in Nova Scotia left at least 19 dead.