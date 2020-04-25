What's News : World-Wide

The FDA said two malaria drugs touted by Trump and some doctors for use against the coronavirus are linked to heart problems and should only be used on hospitalized patients or as part of clinical trials.

Health experts and the maker of Lysol issued warnings after Trump speculated about using disinfectants inside the body, comments that he later walked back.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 as some states began reopening parts of their economies. Trump signed stimulus legislation.

Esper told Navy officials that he wasn't ready to sign off on a recommendation to reinstate the USS Theodore Roosevelt's captain.

Trump indicated he plans to use a coronavirus-relief law as leverage to force the Postal Service to raise rates for package delivery.

Online donations to Democratic candidates and causes dropped off in the latter part of March, as the pandemic upended daily life.

America's allies have been reluctant to fill the gap left by the U.S. decision to halt funding for the WHO.

The pandemic has dealt a blow to the Catholic Church's finances, threatening its charitable activities.