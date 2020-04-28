Log in
What's News : World-Wide

04/28/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Texas, Ohio and other states took steps to ease lockdown orders and reopen their battered economies, as reported U.S. coronavirus cases neared one million.

The Trump administration is prepared to send all 50 states enough tests to screen at least 2% of residents for the coronavirus, a senior official said.

The president said he was skeptical of providing funding for states in the next round of coronavirus relief.

A dozen of America's top scientists and a collection of billionaires and industry titans have teamed up to push a Manhattan Project for the pandemic.

The Supreme Court ruled that the government is obliged to pay billions to health insurers that sold consumer policies on exchanges created by the ACA.

The administration is tightening export-control curbs to prevent U.S. companies from sending products abroad that could bolster China's military.

China adopted tough new cybersecurity rules for buyers of technology gear, which could place foreign tech products at a disadvantage in the Chinese market.

North Korea's Kim remained absent amid continuing speculation that he may be incapacitated or dead. Seoul officials reasserted that they believe he is alive.

Harvard University said it is leaving the door open for a fall semester without students on campus.

