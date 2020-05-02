What's News : World-Wide

As many states allow some businesses to operate or announce plans to do so, there is little consensus on how the reopening of America should proceed.

The FDA authorized the emergency use of the Gilead drug remdesivir in Covid-19 patients.

Biden denied a sexual-assault allegation made against him by an ex-Senate staffer, addressing the subject publicly for the first time.

Photos showed North Korean leader Kim at what state media said was a Friday ribbon-cutting ceremony at a factory. Rumors have swirled about his health.

The Education Department has asked the University of Texas System to provide documentation of its dealings with a Chinese lab.

Trump signed an executive order intended to limit the use of foreign-supplied components in the nation's electric grid.

Canada banned over 1,500 models of military-style assault firearms following the deadliest shooting in the country's modern history.

Hong Kong riot police used pepper spray to clear demonstrators from a shopping mall, the first clash in months after a lull during the pandemic.