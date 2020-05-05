What's News : World-Wide

The U.S. government expects to borrow a record $4.5 trillion this fiscal year as it steps up spending to battle what is likely to be the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression.

California has become the first state to borrow from the federal government so it can continue paying rising jobless-benefits claims during the pandemic.

Administration officials signaled that they won't seek to punish China economically if Beijing abides by trade commitments, despite tensions over the coronavirus.

The FDA imposed rigorous precision standards on companies offering antibody tests for the coronavirus and said it is cracking down on fraudulent actors.

A Senate office said it had "no discretion" to release any records of an alleged personnel complaint against Biden, after he asked it to identify and make public any such documents.

The Supreme Court's first argument-by-telephone unfolded with only a few technical issues and an unexpected star turn by Justice Thomas.

Cybersecurity officials in the U.K. have stepped up efforts to protect virus-related work at more than a dozen universities.

India is working with some Arab Gulf states in an effort to repatriate hundreds of thousands of stranded migrant laborers.

Died: Don Shula, 90, NFL coaching great.