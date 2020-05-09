What's News : World-Wide

The Trump administration is moving to expand temporary immigration restrictions for the pandemic while the president's advisers push to leave them in place for months or even years.

The pandemic is exacting an expanding toll on China's standing in the West, with U.S. and European views on cooperation on a range of issues steadily dimming, officials and analysts say.

California loosened its coronavirus-related restrictions, joining a dozen other states in easing shutdowns. The nation's official death toll surpassed 77,000.

The Office of Special Counsel has determined there were reasonable grounds to believe the ouster of an HHS vaccine expert was retaliatory, his lawyers said.

Trump said "the jury's still out" on FBI chief Wray, underscoring his precarious position a day after the Justice Department disavowed its own case against Flynn.

Authorities in Georgia are investigating the person who allegedly filmed the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Scuffles erupted at a Hong Kong lawmakers' meeting in an escalating dispute over a bill that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem.