What's News : World-Wide

05/11/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Large numbers of Covid-19 patients with low blood-oxygen levels are surprisingly not struggling to breathe, rapidly changing how many doctors are treating the disease.

U.S. health regulators are developing proposals that would allow visitors to return to nursing homes hit hard by the coronavirus despite lockdowns.

The Trump administration plans to warn that hackers tied to Beijing are trying to pilfer coronavirus vaccine data from U.S. researchers.

Johnson said the U.K. would take small steps this week to ease the lockdown in that country.

Talks among lawmakers and the White House on the next crisis-aid package are on ice because of disagreements over its pace and content.

Court hearings for unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody are continuing despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Indian and Chinese security forces scuffled along the two countries' disputed border, Indian officials said.

Died: Little Richard, 87, rock 'n' roll trailblazer.

