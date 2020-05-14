What's News : World-Wide

The NSA received and approved requests on behalf of over three dozen Obama administration officials, including Biden, to "unmask" a U.S. citizen mentioned in classified foreign intelligence reports during the presidential transition, revealing the identity of Michael Flynn.

The federal judge overseeing the case against Flynn appointed a retired judge to argue against the Justice Department's motion to dismiss it.

Paul Manafort was released from prison because of coronavirus concerns and will continue serving his 7 1/2 -year sentence for tax and bank fraud from home.

Wisconsin's high court struck down a stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, governors called on the federal government to provide $500 billion to aid state budgetary shortfalls.

Chinese hackers are trying to steal intellectual property related to coronavirus treatments and vaccines from U.S. universities and health-care firms, U.S. officials said.

U.S. authorities denied initial regulatory approval for N95 masks from China's BYD, which had secured huge orders for the gear.

The Supreme Court set out to clarify rules for the Electoral College system, considering whether presidential electors can ignore the voter-chosen candidate.

The Republican candidate won a special election in California, reclaiming for his party a U.S. House seat briefly held by a Democrat.