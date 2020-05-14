Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The NSA received and approved requests on behalf of over three dozen Obama administration officials, including Biden, to "unmask" a U.S. citizen mentioned in classified foreign intelligence reports during the presidential transition, revealing the identity of Michael Flynn.

The federal judge overseeing the case against Flynn appointed a retired judge to argue against the Justice Department's motion to dismiss it.

Paul Manafort was released from prison because of coronavirus concerns and will continue serving his 7 1/2 -year sentence for tax and bank fraud from home.

Wisconsin's high court struck down a stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, governors called on the federal government to provide $500 billion to aid state budgetary shortfalls.

Chinese hackers are trying to steal intellectual property related to coronavirus treatments and vaccines from U.S. universities and health-care firms, U.S. officials said.

U.S. authorities denied initial regulatory approval for N95 masks from China's BYD, which had secured huge orders for the gear.

The Supreme Court set out to clarify rules for the Electoral College system, considering whether presidential electors can ignore the voter-chosen candidate.

The Republican candidate won a special election in California, reclaiming for his party a U.S. House seat briefly held by a Democrat.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aNorway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal
RE
03:02aLondon 'pub-on-wheels' pulls pints on people's doorsteps
RE
02:59aFed's credit operation launched, but job already done
RE
02:57aUK surveyors expect price falls when housing market reopens
RE
02:55aIreland's PTSB says 10,000 loan breaks to trigger 50 million euro impairment
RE
02:51aJapan's Abe aims to compile second supplementary budget - Kyodo
RE
02:49aJapan April machine tool orders slump 48.3% year-on-year - industry association
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:41aDollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge
RE
02:39aChina to allow imports of barley, blueberries from U.S.
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
4RWE AG : RWE : Shrugging off coronavirus, RWE posts profit rise on strong winds
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group