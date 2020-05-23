Log in
What's News : World-Wide

05/23/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Trump called on governors to reopen the nation's places of worship as essential services Friday, pointing to new safety guidelines from the CDC and declaring that he would "override" any state leaders who don't agree.

States, counties and hospitals are using different approaches to allocate their share of the first drug shown to treat Covid-19.

Antimalaria drugs didn't help patients fight Covid-19, while raising the risk for heart problems and death, a new study reported.

Democrats are examining whether Pompeo used taxpayer resources for personal purposes, including private events known as "Madison dinners."

Biden walked back a comment about black voters made in a radio interview that aired Friday.

China's government plans to let mainland state-security agencies operate officially in Hong Kong.

A son of slain Saudi journalist Khashoggi said his family had forgiven his father's killers.

Pakistani airliner crashed as it approached Karachi airport.

04:06aUK to require employers to pay 20-30% of furloughed wage cost - The Times
RE
03:48aAmbassadors' views on China's Government Work Report (2)
PU
03:48aPakistan's ambassador on two sessions
PU
03:43aRecovery in air travel expected to lag economic activity
PU
03:43aCOVID-19 : Outlook for air travel in the next 5 years
PU
03:43aAir Passenger Monthly Analysis - Mar 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Americas - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Asia Pacific - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Europe - Apr 2020
PU
