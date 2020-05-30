What's News : World-Wide

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in videos pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, as officials tried to quell the protests Floyd's death sparked.

Twitter shielded from public view tweets about the protests from Trump and the White House for breaking what it said are its rules about glorifying violence.

Trump said the U.S. would terminate its relationship with the WHO, suspend entry for some Chinese foreign nationals and start rolling back special preferences for Hong Kong.

Flynn urged Russia's envoy during the 2016 transition to refrain from escalating a standoff over sanctions levied by the Obama administration, according to a transcript of the conversation.

New York state reached a milestone this week as it drove down coronavirus death and hospitalization rates to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.

Some Southern states experienced an increase in new coronavirus infections this week as once hard-hit areas marked declines.

The Trump administration is planning a sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.