What's News : World-Wide

06/01/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The worst civil unrest in the U.S. in decades erupted over the weekend as anger over the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis last week sparked demonstrations in cities across the nation.

Trump's decision to downgrade relations with Hong Kong shows how his clashes with China increasingly feature hard-to-resolve ideological differences.

Cities across the U.S. are hemorrhaging money as the coronavirus pandemic shut down activities that provide much of their revenue.

Iowa primaries are set for Tuesday to decide Democrats' challenger to GOP Sen. Joni Ernst and whether Republican Rep. Steve King can fend off his own party's effort to depose him.

Some countries' success in safely reopening schools suggests options for authorities aiming to refill classrooms after coronavirus closures.

Maduro's government said it would scale back a longstanding fuel subsidy and privatize service stations amid severe gasoline shortages in Venezuela.

