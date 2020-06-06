What's News : World-Wide

Protesters planned to take to the streets nationwide again this weekend amid continued demands for changes to the American justice system sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

A string of videos showing aggressive police actions during recent demonstrations have inflamed the debate over law-enforcement tactics.

Biden has officially earned enough Democratic Party delegates to win the nomination at the August convention in Milwaukee.

Trump has directed the Pentagon to remove thousands of American troops from Germany by September, a move that would dramatically reshape the U.S. military posture in Europe.

The Trump administration eased off plans to block passenger flights by mainland Chinese airlines to the U.S. after a rare concession by China.

The IAEA expressed "serious concern" over Iran's failure to cooperate with its probe into undeclared nuclear material in the country.

Researchers testing whether hydroxychloroquine helped Covid-19 patients said they halted the U.K.-based study after a preliminary analysis showed no benefit.