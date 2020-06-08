Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The largest protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd remained peaceful across the U.S., as emboldened organizers said they didn't plan to stop rallying until they saw concrete changes in policing.

Voters by a 2-to-1 margin are more troubled by police actions in the Floyd killing than by violence at some protests, a new poll found.

Some U.S. states are reporting a rise in new coronavirus cases as they lift restrictions meant to slow the pathogen's spread.

India is struggling to suppress the coronavirus in Mumbai as the city's hospitals are pushed to the brink.

U.S. allies in Europe expressed dismay over Trump's plan to slash the number of American troops in Germany, saying it undermined NATO and boosted adversaries.

Families of U.S. troops and personnel wounded or killed in Afghanistan have accused two U.S. contractors of paying protection money to the Taliban.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aEmerging market corporate credit quality down but not out
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08aInternational trade in goods (change of ownership) - April 2020
PU
03:08aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Construction - April 2020
PU
03:02aSamsung leader appears in court, waits to hear if he'll be jailed again
RE
02:49aTAKE FIVE : Bulls charge past hurdles
RE
02:48aJapanese shares at three-and-half-month high as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
2AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : ECB Authorizes Intesa Sanpaolo's Takeover of UBI Banca
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Risk-taking billionaires offer rich reward for Credit Suisse
5ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags margin headwind over China 5G contracts, takes $108 million charge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group