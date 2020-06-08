What's News : World-Wide

The largest protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd remained peaceful across the U.S., as emboldened organizers said they didn't plan to stop rallying until they saw concrete changes in policing.

Voters by a 2-to-1 margin are more troubled by police actions in the Floyd killing than by violence at some protests, a new poll found.

Some U.S. states are reporting a rise in new coronavirus cases as they lift restrictions meant to slow the pathogen's spread.

India is struggling to suppress the coronavirus in Mumbai as the city's hospitals are pushed to the brink.

U.S. allies in Europe expressed dismay over Trump's plan to slash the number of American troops in Germany, saying it undermined NATO and boosted adversaries.

Families of U.S. troops and personnel wounded or killed in Afghanistan have accused two U.S. contractors of paying protection money to the Taliban.