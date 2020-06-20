What's News : World-Wide

A high-stakes fight over control of the nation's most prominent federal prosecutor's office broke out Friday night, as Manhattan U.S. Attorney Berman rejected Attorney General Barr's assertion that Berman had resigned from his post.

The IRS attempted to identify and track potential criminal suspects by purchasing access to a commercial database that records the locations of millions of American cellphones.

Demonstrators around the U.S. marched to mark Juneteenth and demand law-enforcement reforms. Tulsa, Okla., officials prepared for a convergence of protesters and Trump supporters.

The Trump administration signaled that it is considering another attempt to cancel the Obama-era DACA program for unauthorized immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

A federal judge considering the administration's request to stop distribution of Bolton's book questioned the practical impact of such an order.

The Navy concluded that the USS Theodore Roosevelt's former captain shouldn't be reinstated to command of the ship.

Chinese prosecutors indicted two Canadian citizens on espionage charges in cases widely seen as retribution for Canada's arrest of a Huawei executive.