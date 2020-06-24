Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 02:48am EDT

New coronavirus cases rose sharply in several states, with Arizona, Texas and California reporting new daily records of infections, prompting more elected officials to tighten rules on gatherings and strongly urge people to stay home and follow social-distancing guidelines.

A prosecutor in the criminal case against Roger Stone said in prepared remarks that supervisors repeatedly told him the ex-Trump adviser would receive special treatment because of his relationship with the president.

The American Hospital Association was dealt a loss in its legal bid to stop the Trump administration from requiring hospitals to disclose secret rates they negotiate with insurance companies.

Senate Democrats threatened to block consideration of Republicans' law-enforcement bill unless bipartisan talks over a broader overhaul begin.

The Louisville, Ky., police chief officially fired one of the three police officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

The FBI said that a noose found in the racetrack garage stall of Nascar driver Bubba Wallace had been there for months and didn't appear to have been targeted at him.

Russians are set to begin voting on constitutional changes that could allow Putin to stay in office for years.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04aFrench Manufacturing Sector Sentiment Rises in June Amid Coronavirus
DJ
03:01aTrump threat to 'decouple' U.S. and China hits trade, investment reality
RE
02:52aEXCLUSIVE : Britain, EU to miss deadline for future financial market access - sources
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:07aGoogle to invest up to $2 billion in Polish data centre, paper says
RE
01:24aAsia stocks at four-month top as markets stay stubbornly optimistic
RE
01:23aAsia stocks at four-month top as markets stay stubbornly optimistic
RE
01:23aAsia stocks at four-month top as markets stay stubbornly optimistic
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MINERVA S.A. : Exporters say China soy buyers want guarantee of coronavirus-free cargoes
2YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD. : YOMA STRATEGIC : to Buy Telenor's 51% Stake in Wave Money
3WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
4AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : U.S. offers Brazil funding to buy 5G gear from Huawei rivals - diplomat
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group