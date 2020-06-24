What's News : World-Wide

New coronavirus cases rose sharply in several states, with Arizona, Texas and California reporting new daily records of infections, prompting more elected officials to tighten rules on gatherings and strongly urge people to stay home and follow social-distancing guidelines.

A prosecutor in the criminal case against Roger Stone said in prepared remarks that supervisors repeatedly told him the ex-Trump adviser would receive special treatment because of his relationship with the president.

The American Hospital Association was dealt a loss in its legal bid to stop the Trump administration from requiring hospitals to disclose secret rates they negotiate with insurance companies.

Senate Democrats threatened to block consideration of Republicans' law-enforcement bill unless bipartisan talks over a broader overhaul begin.

The Louisville, Ky., police chief officially fired one of the three police officers involved in the March killing of Breonna Taylor.

The FBI said that a noose found in the racetrack garage stall of Nascar driver Bubba Wallace had been there for months and didn't appear to have been targeted at him.

Russians are set to begin voting on constitutional changes that could allow Putin to stay in office for years.