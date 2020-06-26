Log in
What's News : World-Wide

06/26/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Texas paused reopening plans as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rose in a number of states, and a CDC estimate showed more than 20 million Americans may have contracted the virus, many more than initially thought.

The Trump administration filed a legal brief urging the Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, backing GOP governors' efforts to strike down the law.

The House approved a Democratic bill to overhaul the nation's law-enforcement practices, but the prospects for any legislation becoming law remained dim.

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill that would put sanctions on Chinese officials who erode Hong Kong's limited autonomy.

The Supreme Court ruled that a noncitizen apprehended shortly after crossing the border has no constitutional right to challenge immigration officials' expedited removal orders in federal court.

IAFF President Harold Schaitberger, a supporter of Democratic Party causes, is mired in an internal financial dispute with the firefighters union.

South Korea's president warned North Korea against conducting armed attacks on his country.

A White House-hosted Serbia-Kosovo peace summit was postponed after an international tribunal said Kosovo's leader could be charged for war crimes.

