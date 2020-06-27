Log in
News : Economy & Forex

What's News : World-Wide

06/27/2020

Coronavirus cases surged in the U.S., outstripping a peak not seen since the worst day in April and prompting some states and cities that have reopened quickly or shunned shutdowns to reverse course.

Beijing is signaling that U.S. pressure over matters China considers off limits could jeopardize Chinese purchases of U.S. exports under the phase one trade deal.

EU member states have drawn up a list of 15 countries whose citizens may be allowed to travel again to the bloc starting July 1. The list excludes the U.S.

Gunmen wounded Mexico City's police chief in a failed assassination attempt that officials blamed on the Jalisco cartel. The attack left at least three dead.

A mentor of Venezuelan opposition leader Guaidó was behind an effort to contract mercenaries to overthrow Maduro, according to people involved in the planning.

A Russian spy unit paid members of Afghanistan's Taliban to conduct lethal attacks on U.S. troops, according to an intelligence assessment.

The Minneapolis City Council took the first step toward abolishing its police department and replacing it with a new entity.

