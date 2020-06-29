Log in
What's News : World-Wide

06/29/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Coronavirus cases world-wide passed 10 million, and deaths approached 500,000, as parts of the U.S. took steps to reverse reopenings in response to surging case numbers, especially among young people.

Trump said neither he nor top members of his administration had been briefed on intelligence that Russians had offered a bounty to those who attacked U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Defense chief Esper was scheduled to present to the White House options to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany by nearly 10,000 troops.

The legislature in Mississippi, the last state with the Confederate battle emblem on its flag, voted by a wide margin to change the state's flag after 126 years.

The president removed a tweet in which he shared a video showing one of his supporters yelling "white power" at an opponent at a political rally in Florida.

Princeton trustees voted to remove Woodrow Wilson's name from its public-policy school amid a societal reckoning over racism in the U.S.

Poland's presidential election will go to a second round after incumbent Duda failed to win a simple majority on the first ballot.

Macron's party suffered a string of losses in French municipal elections.

Died: John J. Mooney, 90, catalytic-converter pioneer.

