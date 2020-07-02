What's News : World-Wide

Thousands of protesters, unbowed by a sweeping new national-security law imposed by China, staged the largest show of defiance in Hong Kong this year, with some risking heavy prison terms.

California's governor outlined a slew of new restrictions amid an explosion of Covid-19 cases across the state. Officials in New York and Michigan also enacted new measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Russians voted overwhelmingly to change their country's constitution, paving the way for Putin to remain in power for years to come.

The House passed a bill extending the timeline into next month for small businesses to apply for forgivable loans, building on a surprise vote in the Senate a day earlier.

Trump threatened to veto an annual must-pass bill if senators don't remove language that would require the Pentagon to rename military bases that honor the Confederacy.

Netanyahu's plan to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank this month faces a delay as the U.S. had yet to declare its full support for the move, Israeli officials said.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., struck down the Trump administration's policy barring nearly all Central American migrants and others from applying for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.