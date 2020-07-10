What's News : World-Wide

The Supreme Court paved the way for a New York prosecutor to enforce a subpoena for Trump's financial and tax records, but issued a mixed decision in a related case involving subpoenas from Congress.

The high court declared a swath of Oklahoma to be part of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation with a 5-4 ruling that upheld 19th-century treaties.

The rising tide of coronavirus cases in the U.S. South and West emerged amid a patchwork of often confusing or conflicting rules across government.

The Big Ten canceled nonconference athletic competitions including football games and signaled that its whole season might be in jeopardy.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration is working with the Senate to pass a new bill for coronavirus-related economic aid by the end of July.

Biden laid out a $700 billion plan to revive the U.S. economy with an America-centric approach to job creation and manufacturing.

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Berman told lawmakers that Barr repeatedly pressured him to step down voluntarily.

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen was taken back into custody after a dispute with probation officers over terms of his home confinement.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on senior officials in China's Xinjiang region.