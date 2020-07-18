Log in
What's News : World-Wide

07/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Pentagon has presented the White House with options to reduce the U.S. military presence in South Korea as the two countries remain at odds over Trump's demand that Seoul greatly increase how much it pays to help defray costs.

Plans laid out by California and Texas suggest many children in each state will start the school year virtually, as coronavirus cases rose to another daily record and measures to slow the spread of the virus continued to meet political resistance.

EU leaders met in a bid to seal a spending plan intended to lift the region out of a coronavirus-sparked economic crisis.

Justice Ginsburg said she is being treated for cancer, but remains fully able to perform her work at the Supreme Court.

Esper effectively banned troops from flying the Confederate flag, bypassing the president's reluctance to call for such a move.

An appeals court upheld a decision allowing the sale of short-term health plans that don't comply with the Affordable Care Act.

The three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia pleaded not guilty.

