What's News : World-Wide

Research is homing in on the Covid-19 fatality rate. Most studies put it between 0.5% and 1%, meaning that for every 1,000 people who get infected, from five to 10 would die on average.

The U.S. accused two hackers in China of targeting U.S. firms involved in coronavirus research, in a wide-ranging indictment alleging years of cyber thefts by the pair.

Trump, delivering his first coronavirus briefing in months, said that the pandemic in the U.S. is likely to worsen and urged Americans to wear masks.

The White House and Senate Republicans struggled to bridge divisions on a payroll-tax cut and other issues ahead of planned talks with Democrats on a new aid package.

Germany's Merkel, swayed from her long opposition to handouts, was the driving force behind the EU's economic-rescue deal.

The Trump administration plans to send federal law enforcement to Chicago as part of an effort to crack down on gun crime.

Portland, Ore., prepared for more protests, as local leaders renewed calls for the removal of federal agents deployed by Trump.

Trump signed a memo meant to exclude unauthorized immigrants from being taken into account when congressional seats are apportioned.

Powerful rains have swelled the Yangtze River, triggering flooding and raising concerns about China's Three Gorges Dam.