What's News : World-Wide

07/25/2020 | 02:48am EDT

China ordered a U.S. Consulate shut in retaliation for a similar move by Washington earlier this week, unprecedented steps that were followed by calls on both sides to ease rising tensions.

The CDC encouraged U.S. schools to reopen for in-person learning this fall, as the health agency updated its guidelines while maintaining most of its previous recommendations.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 145,000 following a surge of new infections across swaths of the nation that began in mid-June.

A judge denied a temporary injunction sought by Oregon's attorney general, handing the Trump administration a victory in a battle over its deployment of federal agents to Portland.

ICE said newly enrolling international students won't be allowed to come to the U.S. if their courses will be taught entirely online.

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to reject a Nevada church's plea to suspend state public-health orders curbing attendance at services.

Trump signed executive orders aimed at reducing drug prices, reviving a signature part of his health-policy agenda.

