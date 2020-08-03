What's News : World-Wide

A sharp rise in homicides this year is hitting large U.S. cities, signaling a new public-safety risk amid the pandemic, recession and a nationwide backlash against police tactics.

Democrats and Republicans remained at odds in talks on a new coronavirus relief package, including aid to replace enhanced jobless benefits that have expired.

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit a monthly record in July as a White House coordinator said the pandemic is more pervasive than at any other time.

Melbourne, Australia, imposed a tough, new six-week citywide lockdown in a bid to more quickly suppress the spread of the virus.

Two U.S. astronauts in a SpaceX capsule splashed down safely off the Florida coast, capping a notable two-month mission.

Mexican authorities arrested the alleged leader of a violent fuel-theft gang, in a victory for President López Obrador.