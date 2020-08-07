What's News : World-Wide

Rescue workers in Beirut continued to search for survivors as scores of people remained unaccounted for following the massive explosion that killed at least 137 and injured thousands.

Initial supplies of any successful coronavirus vaccines are now expected to fall short of what is needed even for high-priority groups like health-care workers.

Talks between White House officials and Democratic leaders on a new stimulus package didn't yield a breakthrough on Thursday, as a Friday deadline loomed.

New York's attorney general is suing to dissolve the NRA, alleging that insiders violated nonprofit laws by illegally diverting tens of millions of dollars.

Trump placed tariffs on some Canadian aluminum, a little over a month after implementing a deal designed to lower trade barriers across North America.

Pope Francis named six women to a Vatican finance board, making them the most senior female officials ever to serve at the Vatican.

A former Saudi Arabian intelligence official alleged in a lawsuit that the kingdom's crown prince dispatched a hit squad to Canada to assassinate him.

The State Department's special envoy for Iran is stepping down from his post.