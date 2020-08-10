Log in
What's News : World-Wide

08/10/2020

Trump's executive actions to extend coronavirus economic relief came under fire from Democrats as insufficient and unconstitutional, while Mnuchin countered that holding up relief could have consequences.

Children might be more vulnerable to Covid-19 than once believed, with new research suggesting they are able to contract and spread the virus.

The U.S. surpassed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases with upticks in some states and signs of easing spread in others.

National security adviser O'Brien said Chinese hackers were targeting U.S. election infrastructure ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential poll.

France, the U.S. and other nations pledged to help rebuild Beirut with aid delivered directly to the people after a deadly blast.

Police clashed with protesters in Minsk, Belarus, after exit polls projected President Lukashenko winning re-election with 80% of the vote.

An Afghan council agreed to release 400 Taliban prisoners, paving the way for direct talks between the country's warring factions.

