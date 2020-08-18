Log in
What's News : World-Wide

08/18/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Democrats launched their general-election pitch during the first night of their virtual convention, presenting Biden as someone who could heal a nation battling a pandemic and civil unrest while criticizing Trump's handling of the upheaval.

House Democrats set a Saturday vote on a bill to temporarily prohibit operational changes at the USPS and bolster its funding amid a political battle over expanded mail-in voting.

Some 47% of voters who back Biden for president plan to vote by mail, compared with 11% of Trump supporters, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds.

A growing number of schools nationwide are closing temporarily or longer term just days after reopening, as the pandemic threatens to upend the school year.

Top officials and some drugmakers in China have begun promising early access to a Covid-19 vaccine to countries of strategic interest.

Belarus's Lukashenko, facing growing nationwide protests, said he was ready to share power, but only on his own terms.

Millions of Californians could lose power in coming days, the state's grid operator said, as it continues to struggle with inadequate electricity supplies.

Illegal crossings at the southern border are rising again after having plummeted at the start of the pandemic, driven by a large increase in single adults from Mexico.

03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:09aNew U.S. sanctions to slam Huawei, further roil tech supply
RE
03:09aJPMorgan hires ex-UK finance minister Javid
RE
03:08aBritain's grocery sales growth slows again, Nielsen says
RE
03:06aPRESSURED EQUITY : Asia buyout firms struggle with COVID-hit portfolio
RE
03:00aIn the first half of 2020, the norwegian government pension fund global returned -3.4 percent, equivalent to -188 billion kroner
RE
02:59aS.Korea stocks drop most in 2 months as domestic virus cases surge
RE
02:57aM&S to shed 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
RE
02:55aRussia's Novak to join OPEC+ meeting after positive COVID-19 test
RE
