What's News : World-Wide

08/29/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Japan's Abe said he would resign as prime minister for health reasons, ending his tenure after holding the top job longer than anyone else. He said he would stay in office until a successor is chosen, likely in September.

With just over two months to the general election, Republicans are still leading in efforts to collect and harness voter data to spur turnout, even as Democrats narrow the gap.

The Pentagon is cutting the U.S. force in Iraq to about 3,500 troops, U.S. officials said, a roughly one-third reduction.

The Treasury began implementing Trump's plan to allow payroll tax deferral, but the effort faces practical hurdles and skepticism from employers.

A weakened Laura hit the mid-Mississippi Valley, a day after the storm wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast and left at least 10 people dead.

Kenosha's police union defended the officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake, while the mayor rejected calls to remove the police chief or county sheriff.

Taiwan's leader will ease restrictions on imports of U.S. beef and pork, clearing the biggest obstacle to free-trade talks with Washington.

