What's News : World-Wide

09/05/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Several drugmakers developing Covid-19 vaccines plan to issue a public pledge not to seek government approval until the shots have proven to be safe and effective.

The threat of the pandemic loomed over the Labor Day holiday weekend, as strides made in some hot spots appeared to be offset by smoldering outbreaks in some other states.

Officials said the suspect in the fatal shooting of a right-wing activist in Portland, Ore., had drawn a gun as a federal task force closed in, leading members to open fire, killing him.

Trump and his aides rejected allegations in a report in the Atlantic that the president had called Americans who died in war "losers" and "suckers."

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo said they were normalizing economic relations, a sign of progress between the quarreling nations.

Eight protesters were arrested and two police officers were injured early Friday during Rochester, N.Y., demonstrations sparked by Daniel Prude's death.

