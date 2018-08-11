What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

Log in
08/11/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 11, 2018).

The Turkish lira fell to its lowest level ever on worries about Ankara's stability, sending tremors through Europe and emerging markets amid renewed jousting between the country's leader and Trump.

Trump threatened tariffs on Canadian-made cars if U.S. officials can't strike a deal with the country on overhauling Nafta.

Mueller is bringing heightened scrutiny to Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser who claimed he had interactions with WikiLeaks' Assange.

The U.S. told a Chinese conglomerate to sell its stake in a Manhattan skyscraper that houses a police precinct protecting Trump Tower.

Taliban fighters stormed a strategic city in eastern Afghanistan ahead of an expected cease-fire.

Calls grew for a probe into airstrikes in Yemen that killed at least 29 children.

The budget deficit widened in the first 10 months of the fiscal year compared with the year-earlier period.

The president renewed his criticisms of NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

