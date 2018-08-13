What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 13, 2018).

Emerging-market investors are preparing for an unsteady start to the week after days of heightened rhetoric, renewed trade tensions and another slide in the Turkish lira.

The theft and pilot-directed crash of a plane in Washington state has highlighted continued weaknesses in airport security.

White nationalists and counterprotesters rallied in Washington, D.C., on the first anniversary of violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

Ex-West Wing aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman secretly recorded a conversation with White House chief of staff Kelly.

Trump's lawyers believe they can weather a negative report by Mueller and are prepared to rebut any conclusions, Giuliani said.

Leaders of five Caspian Sea nations signed an accord on resource ownership on the inland sea.

A battle between government and Taliban forces for an important Afghan city intensified.

Died: V.S. Naipaul, 85, Nobel laureate in literature.