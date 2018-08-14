What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 14, 2018).

The FBI fired Strzok, the agent whose disparaging texts about Trump during the 2016 campaign cast a cloud over investigators' work on two politically charged probes.

Turkey's currency fell again, rattling other vulnerable emerging markets, as Erdogan maintained a defiant stance and moves by the nation's central bank failed to assuage investor concerns.

A new French law will ban students ranging roughly from ages 3 to 15 from using smartphones in school, with only narrow exceptions.

Doubts lingered over North Korea's denuclearization claims, as Pyongyang and Seoul agreed to hold a summit in coming weeks.

The president sought to discredit former White House official Manigault Newman after she released a recording of a conversation with him.

HUD wants to shift the way it enforces an aspect of fair housing around the U.S., pivoting away from an Obama-era initiative.

Trump signed into law a defense-spending bill that received widespread bipartisan backing.

Afghanistan's defense chief said the country's U.S.-backed security forces were struggling to counter a Taliban offensive on Ghazni.

China disputed before a U.N. panel that it held as many as a million members of Muslim ethnic minorities in internment camps.