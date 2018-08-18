What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 18, 2018).

Chinese and U.S. negotiators are mapping out talks to try to end their trade standoff ahead of planned meetings between Trump and Xi in November.

Hostile forces in the Mideast are targeting American military pilots with laser pointers at a growing rate, imperiling aircrews.

China has expanded an internment program that first targeted Uighur extremists but is now confining vast numbers of the minority group.

Syria's last opposition stronghold is bracing for a regime offensive. The U.N. has warned of a possible humanitarian disaster.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on two Myanmar military units and others, citing violence committed against Rohingya Muslims.

Trump called the trial of Manafort "very sad," as the jury deliberated but didn't reach a verdict.

A suspected ISIS fighter who was granted refugee status in the U.S. is facing extradition to Iraq for murder.

Trump said he decided to cancel plans for a military parade in Washington, D.C., blaming local officials.