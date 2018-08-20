What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

Log in
08/20/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 20, 2018).

The exodus from Venezuela gained pace as Maduro's plans to address the collapsing economy only fueled anxiety, while neighboring countries strained to absorb refugees.

The White House rejected an effort by Turkey to tie the release of an imprisoned American pastor with relief for a Turkish bank facing billions of dollars in U.S. fines.

Israel closed its only pedestrian crossing with the Gaza Strip in response to violent protests at the border fence.

Trump is expected to nominate a new head for the U.S. Special Operations Command as part of a series of military promotions, the administration's largest imprint on military leadership thus far.

The president compared Mueller's investigation to McCarthyism and said he had given White House counsel McGahn permission to fully cooperate in the probe.

Afghanistan's president proposed a conditional three-month cease-fire in the government's U.S.-backed war against the Taliban.

Died: Kofi Annan, 80, former U.N. secretary-general.

