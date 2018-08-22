What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 22, 2018).

Cohen, pleading guilty to eight criminal charges, told a judge that Trump had directed him during the 2016 campaign to buy the silence of two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

Manafort was convicted of eight charges related to bank and tax fraud, in the first trial to stem from Mueller's investigation.

Facebook dismantled a new set of influence campaigns originating in Iran and Russia designed to sow division in global politics.

The Trump administration imposed new sanctions against Russia, escalating pressure on Moscow as lawmakers push for even tougher measures.

GOP Sen. Collins said Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh told her he considered the Roe v. Wade abortion decision "settled law."

The administration is likely pushing back its timetable for putting tariffs on auto imports, easing concerns of many in the industry.

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R., Calif.) and his wife were indicted on charges of misusing campaign funds.

Venezuela's latest economic overhaul, which includes a new, highly devalued currency, was greeted with confusion and anger.

Malaysia's prime minister said he plans to defer or cancel some $22 billion worth of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects.

The U.K.'s top diplomat defended Britain's support for the Iran nuclear deal.