What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

08/23/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 23, 2018).

Trump denied playing a part in illegal hush-money payments to two women during the 2016 campaign and berated his former lawyer for saying that he had, leaving the White House and both political parties to sort through the fallout.

The DNC has contacted the FBI after an unsuccessful attempt to hack into a voter database maintained by the organization.

The U.S. and China kicked off two days of talks in Washington aimed at settling an escalating trade battle.

A Mexican official said the U.S. and Mexico are close to resolving some points that have stalled Nafta talks.

The administration is looking to boost pressure on Iran to abandon its nuclear program, Bolton said.

A U.S.-backed group in Syria is being pressed by the Assad regime in talks to cede control of its territory.

Islamic State released what it said was a recorded speech by Baghdadi, the terror group's elusive leader.

Ohio State's Meyer was suspended for three games after a probe of his handling of domestic-abuse claims against an assistant coach.

The Treasury is readying a response to state laws circumventing the new federal cap on individual deductions for state and local taxes.

Mexico's president-elect will hold off auctioning new oil blocks for at least two years after taking office.

