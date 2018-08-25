Log in
What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

08/25/2018

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 25, 2018).

Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg was granted immunity by federal authorities in New York and testified before a grand jury.

The president canceled Pompeo's scheduled weekend trip to North Korea, signaling frustration with deadlocked nuclear talks.

Republican Balderson was declared the winner of the Aug. 7 special House election in Ohio.

Democrats are poised to significantly reduce the clout of superdelegates in picking presidential nominees.

Zimbabwe's constitutional court confirmed President Mnangagwa's victory in last month's election.

A battle for control over Australia's ruling coalition ended with Turnbull's ouster, but rifts persist.

PG&E was identified as the large utility fined in May for losing control of a database with confidential information about its systems.

A lawyer for alleged Russian agent Maria Butina asked a judge to reconsider her detention before trial.

Hurricane Lane continued to lash Hawaii with heavy rains, causing flooding.

