What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg was granted immunity by federal authorities in New York and testified before a grand jury.

The president canceled Pompeo's scheduled weekend trip to North Korea, signaling frustration with deadlocked nuclear talks.

Republican Balderson was declared the winner of the Aug. 7 special House election in Ohio.

Democrats are poised to significantly reduce the clout of superdelegates in picking presidential nominees.

Zimbabwe's constitutional court confirmed President Mnangagwa's victory in last month's election.

A battle for control over Australia's ruling coalition ended with Turnbull's ouster, but rifts persist.

PG&E was identified as the large utility fined in May for losing control of a database with confidential information about its systems.

A lawyer for alleged Russian agent Maria Butina asked a judge to reconsider her detention before trial.

Hurricane Lane continued to lash Hawaii with heavy rains, causing flooding.