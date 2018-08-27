Log in
What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

08/27/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 27, 2018).

Pope Francis wouldn't respond to accusations by a former Vatican ambassador to the U.S. that he covered up sexual misconduct by a prominent cardinal, amid a deepening crisis over abuse.

Trump's antagonistic posture toward international institutions soured some European officials on Quarles's candidacy to helm an international regulatory body.

Iran's parliament ousted the economy minister, stepping up an overhaul of Rouhani's cabinet amid opposition to his response to U.S. sanctions.

An Iranian-British charity worker returned to prison after she was refused an extension to her temporary release.

The president's job-approval rating remained stable amid criminal convictions and guilty pleas by two former advisers, new polling found.

The U.S. and Mexico neared an agreement on key issues holding back a renegotiation of Nafta.

A gunman killed two people and injured nine at a videogame tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., before killing himself.

A federal judge struck down parts of three Trump executive orders that made it easier to fire some federal employees.

Died: John McCain, 81, Vietnam War veteran and U.S. senator.

Died: Neil Simon, 91, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

