What's News : World-Wide -- WSJ

U.S.-Canada trade ties took a sudden optimistic turn as the two countries signaled they were on track to meet a Friday deadline to revise Nafta.

The ITC blocked the Trump administration from imposing tariffs on Canadian newsprint.

White House counsel McGahn will leave his post in coming months after the Senate votes on the president's second nominee to the Supreme Court.

DeVos is preparing to release rules strengthening protections for students accused of sexual assault on campus and lessening the burden placed on schools.

The U.S. is investigating whether fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low used laundered money to pay a U.S. legal team.

Trump reiterated criticism that Google's search engine is biased against conservatives, while saying he prefers not to pursue regulation.

Putin softened a plan to raise pension ages to bolster Russia's finances, backtracking after a public outcry that cut his approval ratings.

U.S. lawmakers are pressuring the administration to confront Beijing over the mass roundup of Muslims in internment camps.

Trump cast new doubt on the future of U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

India's Modi is in danger of losing bragging rights over the performance of the nation's economy.