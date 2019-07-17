Log in
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

07/17/2019

Trump said the U.S. would withhold sales of F-35 stealth jet fighters to Turkey after Ankara received a new air-defense missile system from Russia.

The House passed a resolution condemning as racist Trump's tweets calling for four U.S. congresswomen to "go back" to unspecified countries.

Civil-rights and immigration groups filed a lawsuit challenging new administration rules that could sharply limit asylum claims by Central American migrants.

Negotiations to raise the U.S. government borrowing limit and set overall federal spending levels face at least two more hurdles.

European lawmakers approved German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to succeed Juncker in the EU's top post.

Federal prosecutors won't bring civil-rights charges against a New York police officer accused of killing an unarmed black man.

Planned Parenthood's president was ousted after just eight months in the job.

Esper appeared before the Senate Armed Services panel as he seeks to become the next U.S. defense chief.

The U.S. is lobbying nations that buy and sell Middle East oil to help protect the region's waterways as concerns about Iran grow.

Died: John Paul Stevens, 99, retired U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.34% 64.6 Delayed Quote.23.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.01% 62.958 Delayed Quote.-9.46%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.10% 5.7059 Delayed Quote.8.25%
WTI 0.24% 57.74 Delayed Quote.32.38%
