What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Alleged Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed has opened the door to helping attack victims in their lawsuit against Saudi Arabia if the U.S. government spares him the death penalty, according to court documents.

The Education Department is looking into a tactic in which wealthy parents transfer guardianship of college-bound children so the teens can claim financial aid.

Hospitals would have to disclose the now-secret discounted prices they negotiate with insurers under a proposed administration rule.

Attorney General Barr is moving to cut off asylum for people whose claims are based on being related to persecuted family members.

The suspected shooter in a California festival attack used a semiautomatic rifle to kill three people, including a 6-year-old boy, police said.

The U.K.'s Johnson is refusing to hold face-to-face meetings with EU leaders unless they agree to change key aspects of the Brexit deal.

Democratic presidential hopefuls are poised for debates in Detroit, as top-tier candidates look to break from the pack.

Trump ally Tom Barrack sought Saudi government funding in a bid to buy reactor builder Westinghouse, according to a House report.

The U.S. Soccer Federation released a letter saying it has paid the U.S. women's team more than the men's team in recent years.