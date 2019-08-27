Log in
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

08/27/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Trump struck a conciliatory tone on the final day of the G-7 summit, where he faced pressure from France's Macron to de-escalate the trade war with China and ease tensions with Iran.

The U.K.'s Johnson said he felt more optimistic about achieving a Brexit deal after touring Europe to pitch his proposals to alter the terms of the split.

Challenges are emerging to a possible accord between U.S. and Taliban negotiators to start withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The NRA paid for private jets to ferry relatives of LaPierre, according to travel itineraries, emails and aviation records.

Israeli aircraft struck a Palestinian group's base in eastern Lebanon near the Syrian border, Lebanon's state news agency said.

The administration asked the Supreme Court for authority to immediately enforce curbs on Central American asylum seekers.

A House panel subpoenaed ex-White House staff secretary Porter as part of its probe into whether Trump obstructed justice.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty for the man charged in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

Harvey Weinstein was indicted for a third time, weeks before his criminal trial had been set to begin.

Died: Ferdinand Piëch, 82, former Volkswagen chief.

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.10% 0.90742 Delayed Quote.1.06%
PORSCHE HOLDING 0.32% 55.8 Delayed Quote.7.55%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.00% 142.44 Delayed Quote.2.35%
