What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The College Board is abandoning its plan to assign an adversity score to every student who takes the SAT college-admissions test, after facing criticism from educators and parents.

The Trump administration is preparing to initiate direct talks with Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen in an effort to end the four-year war there.

Iran's president rejected the possibility of meeting with Trump as long as the U.S. maintains sanctions on his country.

Iraq, under U.S. pressure, is trying to cut its dependence on Iranian energy.

Deutsche Bank has copies of tax returns sought under a congressional subpoena for financial information of Trump and his family, the bank told a federal court.

The administration plans to use $271 million of DHS funds, including some that had been designated for storm relief, for detentions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

More than a dozen women told a federal court that they had been sexually abused and emotionally manipulated by Epstein and his associates.

Brazil's Bolsonaro, irked by French leader Macron, threatened to refuse $20 million in G-7 aid to help fight fires in the Amazon.

Adults of a wide range of ages should be screened for hepatitis C, according to a draft recommendation from an expert panel.