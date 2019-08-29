Log in
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

08/29/2019 | 02:49am EDT

The U.K.'s Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks, a tactic aimed at stopping opposition lawmakers from blocking an abrupt break with the EU that sets the stage for a high-stakes battle next month.

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the government overstepped its authority when it set the limits.

Italy's rival parties reached a deal to form a new government and prevent the further rise of far-right nativist leader Salvini.

The top-ranking U.S. military officer said it was premature to discuss a possible withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

The administration aims to build new permanent shelters for unaccompanied child migrants in California, Virginia and Florida.

Sen. Gillibrand said she was ending her campaign for president after failing to break through the crowded Democratic field.

GOP Sen. Isakson of Georgia said he would resign at the end of the year, setting the stage for two Senate races in the state in 2020.

Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands were lashed with heavy rains and high winds as Hurricane Dorian tested the region.

Kashmir faces a public-health crisis due to India's lockdown, doctors, pharmacists and patients say.

LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 60.2 Delayed Quote.7.85%
WTI -0.41% 55.61 Delayed Quote.17.00%
02:51aBOJ policymaker sees danger from more easing, in signal of wider board rift
RE
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Strong economic growth in Norway
PU
02:45aOil prices drop on concern over U.S. economy
RE
02:43aOil prices drop on concern over U.S. economy
RE
02:36aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Resident population on January 1, 2019 and international migration in 2018
PU
02:32aSouth Korea top court returns Samsung heir Lee's bribery case for review
RE
02:24aECB should be ready to disappoint markets sometimes, Nowotny tells paper
RE
02:19aBears dig in on most Asian currencies as trade war heats up
RE
