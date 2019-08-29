What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The U.K.'s Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks, a tactic aimed at stopping opposition lawmakers from blocking an abrupt break with the EU that sets the stage for a high-stakes battle next month.

The Trump administration is moving to erase Obama-era rules on methane emissions from the oil-and-gas business, saying the government overstepped its authority when it set the limits.

Italy's rival parties reached a deal to form a new government and prevent the further rise of far-right nativist leader Salvini.

The top-ranking U.S. military officer said it was premature to discuss a possible withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

The administration aims to build new permanent shelters for unaccompanied child migrants in California, Virginia and Florida.

Sen. Gillibrand said she was ending her campaign for president after failing to break through the crowded Democratic field.

GOP Sen. Isakson of Georgia said he would resign at the end of the year, setting the stage for two Senate races in the state in 2020.

Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands were lashed with heavy rains and high winds as Hurricane Dorian tested the region.

Kashmir faces a public-health crisis due to India's lockdown, doctors, pharmacists and patients say.