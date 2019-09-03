Log in
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

09/03/2019

Johnson launched a broadside aimed at U.K. lawmakers seeking to thwart his Brexit plans, apparently raising the chances of an early general election.

Bets placed via smartphones have brought New Jersey alongside Nevada in the race to be the biggest U.S. sports-betting market.

Hurricane Dorian hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and leaving an entire island without power.

Rescuers recovered four bodies and were searching for 30 other passengers from a dive boat that burned and sank off Santa Cruz Island, Calif.

The suspect alleged to have killed seven people in Texas was fired from his job and called the FBI tip line hours before opening fire.

Iran is stifling a U.N. probe of its alleged storage of nuclear equipment and radioactive material in Tehran, diplomats say.

The U.S. diplomat overseeing talks with the Taliban shared with the Afghan government details of a proposed U.S. troop withdrawal deal.

Hong Kong students boycotted classes as a form of political protest.

