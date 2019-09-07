Log in
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

09/07/2019 | 03:34am EDT

State attorneys general are formally launching antitrust probes into Facebook and Google starting next week, further pressuring tech giants already under federal scrutiny.

Health authorities are urging people to stop using electronic cigarettes and other vaping products while they investigate three more deaths from a mysterious illness.

The Justice Department launched an antitrust investigation into four auto makers that forged an agreement with California on vehicle-emissions standards.

Dorian flooded homes and knocked out power in North Carolina as the storm concluded a weeklong tear along the Southeast coastline.

Prosecutors are seeking prison time, generally at the low end of guidelines, for parents who pleaded guilty in the college-admissions case.

Russia's opposition is trying to gain a political foothold in municipal races Sunday as it rides a rising wave of dissent against Putin.

Brazil's environment chief said economic development in the Amazon is the best way to protect the rainforest.

Died: Robert Mugabe, 95, strongman who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.48% 1206.32 Delayed Quote.15.44%
FACEBOOK -1.79% 187.49 Delayed Quote.43.02%



