What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Biden, Warren and Sanders clashed sharply over the role of government in the nation's health-care system as the three faced off for the first time in the third Democratic presidential debate.

China is looking to narrow the scope of its negotiations with the U.S. to only trade matters, seeking to put thornier national-security issues on a separate track in a bid to break deadlocked talks.

U.S. business groups are intensifying efforts to win passage of the administration's trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

A House panel formalized procedures for its investigation into whether to recommend articles of impeachment against Trump.

The administration said oil drilling in part of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge would have a negligible environmental impact.

The EPA rescinded an Obama-era policy that expanded oversight and the threat of steep fines for polluting smaller waterways.

The administration turned over a key piece of information to lawyers for 9/11 victims' families who are suing the Saudi government.

Russian authorities raided the homes and offices of political opposition activists across the country in a coordinated strike against the Kremlin's opponents in a coordinated strike.

A preliminary report on the deadly diving boat fire off California's coast said the entire crew was asleep when the blaze began.