What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

American intelligence indicated that Iran was the staging ground for the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry, as Washington and the kingdom weighed how to respond.

Discord between the FTC and Justice Department has grown as both assert authority to investigate big tech firms, with Facebook a key point of contention.

State prosecutors in New York have subpoenaed eight years of Trump's tax returns from his longtime accounting firm.

Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy filing sets up a showdown with law-enforcement officials who are seeking to rein in the opioid industry.

A House committee is launching an ethics inquiry into whether Chao is using her role as DOT secretary to benefit her family.

The EU's top official told Johnson the bloc is still awaiting concrete proposals from London on an Ireland "backstop," damping hopes for a swift Brexit breakthrough.

Macron is proposing to overhaul France's pension system, long seen as a third rail of the nation's politics.

Spain's National Court ordered Venezuela's ex-spy chief released from jail, rejecting a U.S. extradition request.

The Solomon Islands decided to break off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ally itself with China.

Died: Paul Ingrassia, 69, Pulitzer-winning journalist.