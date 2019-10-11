What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Two donors to a pro-Trump fundraising committee who helped Giuliani's efforts to investigate Biden were arrested on charges stemming from their alleged efforts to funnel foreign money into U.S. elections and influence U.S. politics on behalf of at least one Ukrainian politician.

The White House gave a political appointee authority to keep aid to Ukraine on hold after career budget staff members questioned the legality of delaying the funds.

U.S-China trade talks kicked off amid expectations that Beijing's emissaries are ready to offer concessions aimed at getting Trump to hold off on tariff increases set to take effect next week and again in December.

Erdogan urged the U.S. and other NATO allies to back Turkey's Syria offensive, threatening to allow waves of Syrian refugees to head for Europe if his country doesn't receive adequate support.

Deutsche Bank doesn't have Trump tax returns that were requested by congressional subpoenas, a federal appeals court said.

The U.K.'s Johnson and his Irish counterpart said they saw a chance of a Brexit deal, stoking hopes for a last-ditch agreement.

A day after an attack on a synagogue left two dead in Germany, Jews across the country said they felt increasingly under siege from anti-Semitism.